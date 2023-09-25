Dengue cases in Bengal top 38K mark

The number of dengue cases in West Bengal in this season has surpassed the record 38,000 mark, according to the state Health Department.

As of Monday, the overall figure stood at 38,181.

Although reports of dengue-related deaths are coming from different districts almost every day, the Department has not given out the actual number.

“What is alarming is that now several pockets in north Bengal, especially Malda, are coming fast under the grip of dengue,” said a senior Department official.

A number of “dengue hotspot areas” have been designated in north and south Bengal, where special monitoring is being conducted on a regular basis.