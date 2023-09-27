Dengue situation in Bengal 'quite alarming', not critical, say experts

Terming the dengue situation in West Bengal as "quite alarming", leading doctors of the state said the vector-borne disease this year is not that severe compared to previous years.

The experts said they hope the situation will improve soon as the disease had already peaked.

"The situation is definitely alarming. But its severity is not like previous years. Cases are high because people are testing. Most of the cases are getting cured at home," child specialist Dr Apurba Ghosh told PTI.

He said he was receiving reports of at least six to seven positive cases daily at the city-based Institute of Child Health (ICH).

Echoing Ghosh's claims, Peerless Medical superintendent Dr Sudipta Mitra also said cases will dip with the monsoon receding.

"We are having fluctuating dengue numbers this year. But the severity is unlike previous years. The death rate is low as people are going for early tests helping us to treat patients before it is too late. I will not call this an alarming situation," Dr Mitra said.