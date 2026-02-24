Chennai issues 73,754 pet licences, mandates dog microchipping for safety

Triggered by rising pet attack incidents

The stricter enforcement comes against the backdrop of a series of disturbing dog attack incidents reported across Chennai over the past two years.

In May 2024, two Rottweilers allegedly attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother in a public park. The following month, separate incidents involving Rottweilers and Boxers left several individuals injured, including a 12-year-old boy who sustained serious wounds.

In May 2025, an IAS officer was bitten during a morning walk in Royapettah. A month later, a fatal attack involving a Pit Bull sent shockwaves across the city when a man was mauled to death; the dog reportedly turned on its owner when she tried to intervene.

These incidents prompted the corporation to tighten pet regulations, making it mandatory for dogs to be leashed and, where necessary, muzzled in public spaces, besides ensuring regular vaccinations.

How microchipping works

The microchip — a small electronic device implanted beneath the dog’s skin — stores identification details that help authorities trace ownership and verify vaccination records. Officials say this system will aid in accountability in cases of abandonment, aggression, or public safety violations.

Veterinary centres across the city witnessed a surge in registrations ahead of the December deadline. Shravan Krishnan of the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary said there was a rush among pet owners to comply before penalties were imposed.

“Registrations have slowed considerably since then. We now handle fewer than 10 microchipping cases a week,” he noted. The dispensary alone has embedded 1,812 microchips so far.

The GCC continues to offer free pet licensing and microchipping services at seven designated centres across Chennai. These centres operate from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Officials said the drive will remain ongoing to ensure wider compliance and reinforce public safety measures in the city.

With IANS inputs