Chennai issues 73,754 pet licences, mandates dog microchipping for safety
The incidents prompt the corporation to tighten rules, mandating leashing, muzzling in public, and regular vaccinations
In a major step towards promoting responsible pet ownership and enhancing public safety, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued 73,754 pet licences so far, mandating microchipping of registered dogs to ensure traceability and compliance with animal welfare norms.
The civic body had set 7 December 2025 as the deadline for dog owners to implant microchips in their pets. After the cut-off date, non-compliant owners were fined Rs 5,000 each. As part of the enforcement drive, the corporation has collected Rs 7.11 lakh in penalties.
According to GCC veterinary officer Kamal Hussain, the licensing and microchipping initiative began in October and continued until mid-December, receiving an overwhelming response from pet owners.
“More than 70,000 licences were issued during the initial phase, and microchips were embedded in all registered dogs. The enforcement aims to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure public safety,” he said.
Triggered by rising pet attack incidents
The stricter enforcement comes against the backdrop of a series of disturbing dog attack incidents reported across Chennai over the past two years.
In May 2024, two Rottweilers allegedly attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother in a public park. The following month, separate incidents involving Rottweilers and Boxers left several individuals injured, including a 12-year-old boy who sustained serious wounds.
In May 2025, an IAS officer was bitten during a morning walk in Royapettah. A month later, a fatal attack involving a Pit Bull sent shockwaves across the city when a man was mauled to death; the dog reportedly turned on its owner when she tried to intervene.
These incidents prompted the corporation to tighten pet regulations, making it mandatory for dogs to be leashed and, where necessary, muzzled in public spaces, besides ensuring regular vaccinations.
How microchipping works
The microchip — a small electronic device implanted beneath the dog’s skin — stores identification details that help authorities trace ownership and verify vaccination records. Officials say this system will aid in accountability in cases of abandonment, aggression, or public safety violations.
Veterinary centres across the city witnessed a surge in registrations ahead of the December deadline. Shravan Krishnan of the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary said there was a rush among pet owners to comply before penalties were imposed.
“Registrations have slowed considerably since then. We now handle fewer than 10 microchipping cases a week,” he noted. The dispensary alone has embedded 1,812 microchips so far.
The GCC continues to offer free pet licensing and microchipping services at seven designated centres across Chennai. These centres operate from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Saturday.
Officials said the drive will remain ongoing to ensure wider compliance and reinforce public safety measures in the city.
With IANS inputs
