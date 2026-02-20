Karnataka: Toddlers among five injured in stray dog attack
Incidents draw fresh focus after SC urges strict animal birth control, vaccination drives, and a balance between safety and welfare
A quiet afternoon in Devinagar, a modest neighbourhood in Kalaburagi, turned into a scene of anguish when a stray dog attacked five children — some of them toddlers — as they played outside their homes.
The incident, reported on Friday, left the young victims with serious injuries to their eyes, ears and chest. They were rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Shock and anger have since rippled through the locality. Residents allege that stray dog attacks have become an almost daily menace, accusing municipal authorities of turning a blind eye despite repeated complaints. In protest, locals laid siege to the corporation office, demanding urgent and sustained measures to curb the growing threat.
The episode comes against the backdrop of mounting concern over canine attacks in the region. Earlier this month, a video from Rehman Colony in Kalaburagi went viral, showing a young girl in school uniform courageously fending off a pack of barking stray dogs before her mother rushed out with a stick. In another incident, five children were injured in Mominpur after being bitten by a rabid dog. In January, seven children and an elderly person were attacked in Bailahongal town of Belagavi district.
The spate of incidents has gained sharper focus following a recent directive by the Supreme Court of India, which called upon states and civic bodies to strictly implement animal birth control rules, ensure vaccination drives, and balance public safety with animal welfare. The court underscored that while cruelty against animals cannot be condoned, the right of citizens — especially children — to move freely and safely must be protected.
As Kalaburagi grapples with fear and frustration, residents say they are not seeking conflict, but accountability — and a city where children can step outside without risking their lives.
With IANS inputs
