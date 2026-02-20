Karnataka: Toddlers among five injured in stray dog attack

A quiet afternoon in Devinagar, a modest neighbourhood in Kalaburagi, turned into a scene of anguish when a stray dog attacked five children — some of them toddlers — as they played outside their homes.

The incident, reported on Friday, left the young victims with serious injuries to their eyes, ears and chest. They were rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Shock and anger have since rippled through the locality. Residents allege that stray dog attacks have become an almost daily menace, accusing municipal authorities of turning a blind eye despite repeated complaints. In protest, locals laid siege to the corporation office, demanding urgent and sustained measures to curb the growing threat.