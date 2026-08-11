Chennai launches mass anti-rabies drive, targets two lakh stray dogs
Animals will receive medication to combat internal and external parasites before being marked with coloured paint for identification
In a major push to make the city rabies-free, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to embark on an extensive anti-rabies vaccination and deworming campaign for stray dogs from Tuesday, with an ambitious target of covering around two lakh animals within 75 working days.
Under the citywide drive, stray dogs will be systematically captured zone-wise by dedicated teams and administered anti-rabies vaccines by veterinary personnel. The animals will also receive medication to combat internal and external parasites before being marked with coloured paint for identification.
Once treated, the dogs will be released back at the same locations from where they were picked up, ensuring that the vaccination programme does not disrupt their established territories.
The corporation has deployed 30 veterinary teams for the exercise and plans to vaccinate around 3,000 stray dogs every day. The campaign will initially roll out in Zones 1, 2 and 4, before gradually spreading across all zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation.
Officials said the operation would be carried out in a systematic manner to maximise vaccination coverage and reduce the threat of rabies transmission, a potentially fatal viral disease that continues to pose a public health concern.
The civic body is building on the experience of a similar large-scale campaign conducted last year, when 1,47,545 stray dogs within corporation limits were administered anti-rabies vaccines and deworming medication.
This year, the corporation has raised the bar, aiming to reach nearly two lakh stray dogs in 75 working days. In an additional measure aimed at protecting household animals, arrangements have also been made to provide free anti-rabies vaccination for pet dogs and cats during the campaign.
Pet owners have been urged to take advantage of the facility and ensure that their animals are adequately protected against the deadly disease.
The campaign is being strengthened through the participation of veterinarians and trainees from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). Their involvement is expected to bolster the corporation's teams and help complete the ambitious programme within the stipulated timeframe.
The civic administration said the initiative forms a key pillar of its broader “Rabies-Free Chennai” mission, combining widespread vaccination and deworming with greater public awareness and community participation.
The corporation has appealed to residents, pet owners and animal welfare activists to cooperate with veterinary teams as the drive unfolds across the city. Officials stressed that sustained vaccination coverage, responsible pet ownership and public cooperation would be vital to curbing rabies and safeguarding both people and animals across Chennai.
With IANS inputs