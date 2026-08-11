Chennai launches mass anti-rabies drive, targets two lakh stray dogs

In a major push to make the city rabies-free, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to embark on an extensive anti-rabies vaccination and deworming campaign for stray dogs from Tuesday, with an ambitious target of covering around two lakh animals within 75 working days.

Under the citywide drive, stray dogs will be systematically captured zone-wise by dedicated teams and administered anti-rabies vaccines by veterinary personnel. The animals will also receive medication to combat internal and external parasites before being marked with coloured paint for identification.

Once treated, the dogs will be released back at the same locations from where they were picked up, ensuring that the vaccination programme does not disrupt their established territories.

The corporation has deployed 30 veterinary teams for the exercise and plans to vaccinate around 3,000 stray dogs every day. The campaign will initially roll out in Zones 1, 2 and 4, before gradually spreading across all zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation.