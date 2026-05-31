Stray dog injures nearly 60 in Shivpuri rampage, toddler among worst-hit victims
A two-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in the attack near her home in Laxmibai Colony
A stray dog triggered panic across Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city after attacking nearly 60 people, including women and children, in a series of incidents spanning multiple neighbourhoods on Saturday.
Among the victims was a two-year-old girl who suffered severe facial injuries after being mauled while playing outside her home in Laxmibai Colony. Locals rushed to her rescue and drove the animal away before she was taken for emergency medical treatment.
Eyewitnesses said the black stray dog moved through several localities, attacking unsuspecting pedestrians and residents, leaving dozens injured within hours.
Health officials said nearly 60 victims reported to the district hospital and nearby health centres by evening with dog-bite injuries. All were administered anti-rabies vaccines and provided necessary treatment.
The scale of the attacks prompted an emergency response from civic authorities.
Shivpuri Municipal Council chief municipal officer Ishank Dhakad confirmed that municipal teams tracked down and captured the animal after a search operation.
Dhakad said instructions had been issued to intensify surveillance in affected areas and take preventive measures to ensure public safety.
The incident has renewed concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the city, with residents accusing authorities of failing to act despite repeated complaints in the past.
Many locals demanded long-term measures to prevent similar incidents, arguing that inadequate action had placed public safety at risk.
The attack comes shortly after the Supreme Court allowed euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs, observing that the right to live with dignity includes the right to move freely without fear of dog attacks.
Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any aggressive or suspicious animals to municipal officials.
With PTI inputs
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