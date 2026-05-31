Stray dog injures nearly 60 in Shivpuri rampage, toddler among worst-hit victims

A stray dog triggered panic across Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city after attacking nearly 60 people, including women and children, in a series of incidents spanning multiple neighbourhoods on Saturday.

Among the victims was a two-year-old girl who suffered severe facial injuries after being mauled while playing outside her home in Laxmibai Colony. Locals rushed to her rescue and drove the animal away before she was taken for emergency medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the black stray dog moved through several localities, attacking unsuspecting pedestrians and residents, leaving dozens injured within hours.

Health officials said nearly 60 victims reported to the district hospital and nearby health centres by evening with dog-bite injuries. All were administered anti-rabies vaccines and provided necessary treatment.

The scale of the attacks prompted an emergency response from civic authorities.