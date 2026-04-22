Over 60 injured as stray dog attacks guests at UP wedding venue
Panic at Budaun banquet hall; authorities order action on stray animal control
More than 60 people were injured after a stray dog went on a biting spree during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, officials said on 22 April.
The incident occurred on 21 April at a banquet hall on Bilsi Road under the Bisauli police station area, when the dog entered the venue during a bride’s farewell ceremony and began attacking guests.
Eyewitnesses said the sudden attacks triggered panic, with people running for safety, leading to a stampede-like situation. Several attendees, including women and children, sustained injuries in the chaos.
Dog attacks continue beyond venue
After the incident at the banquet hall, the dog reportedly moved onto the road and attacked passersby and shopkeepers before fleeing towards a nearby village, where it is suspected to have bitten cattle.
Those injured included children and elderly persons among others. Victims were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bisauli, where they were administered anti-rabies vaccinations before being discharged.
Medical officer Arvind Verma said 109 people were registered for anti-rabies treatment on the day, of which around 60 cases were linked to the wedding venue incident.
Some of the injured also sought treatment at private hospitals.
Residents allege negligence
The incident triggered concern among residents, who alleged lapses in stray dog management by local authorities.
Locals said that despite funds being allocated for controlling stray animals, the response on the ground was inadequate, with the dog remaining untraced.
Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said directions had been issued to the executive officer of the Bisauli municipal body to take necessary action.
Authorities have been asked to address the situation at the earliest and ensure measures to prevent similar incidents.
Stray dog attacks have been reported from several parts of the country in recent years, raising concerns over urban animal management and public safety, particularly in densely populated areas.
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