Over 60 injured as stray dog attacks guests at UP wedding venue

More than 60 people were injured after a stray dog went on a biting spree during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, officials said on 22 April.

The incident occurred on 21 April at a banquet hall on Bilsi Road under the Bisauli police station area, when the dog entered the venue during a bride’s farewell ceremony and began attacking guests.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden attacks triggered panic, with people running for safety, leading to a stampede-like situation. Several attendees, including women and children, sustained injuries in the chaos.

Dog attacks continue beyond venue

After the incident at the banquet hall, the dog reportedly moved onto the road and attacked passersby and shopkeepers before fleeing towards a nearby village, where it is suspected to have bitten cattle.

Those injured included children and elderly persons among others. Victims were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bisauli, where they were administered anti-rabies vaccinations before being discharged.

Medical officer Arvind Verma said 109 people were registered for anti-rabies treatment on the day, of which around 60 cases were linked to the wedding venue incident.

Some of the injured also sought treatment at private hospitals.