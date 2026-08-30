Chennai’s hyacinth-choked Vyasarpadi canal raises flood fears

Residents of Shastri Nagar in Vyasarpadi are worried that a spell of heavy rain could flood their homes, with a canal along Shastri Nagar First Street severely clogged by water hyacinth and garbage.

A large stretch of the Vyasarpadi canal is covered with dense water hyacinth, leaving little room for water to flow. Stagnant water beneath the thick layer of vegetation has also become a source of foul odour and a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.

Residents said the weed had been spreading unchecked for nearly five months and that the problem had worsened with the accumulation of waste along the canal.

With Chennai experiencing intermittent rain, residents fear that a heavy spell could overwhelm the already restricted waterway, causing the canal to overflow and inundate nearby streets and houses.

The situation has been further aggravated by ongoing bridge construction on Anna Salai in Shastri Nagar. Residents said portions of the water channel near the construction site had been obstructed, slowing the movement of water and resulting in rainwater stagnating along First Street and adjoining residential areas.

“Water hyacinth has been growing here for the past five months. Some people also dump garbage near the canal at night. This further obstructs the flow of water. Foul odour and mosquito menace are an everyday nuisance,” a resident said.