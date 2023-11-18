Chhattisgarh: 68.15% turnout in 2nd phase; ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

The Election Commission (EC) said on Friday, 17 November, that Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 69.15 per cent. Despite tight security, some incidents of violence were reported.

As per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the Voter Turnout App, Dhamtari district recorded the highest turnout at 79.89 per cent, while the lowest was recorded in Raipur district.

With the final phase of the polling concluding on Friday, the fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo and several other leaders in the fray have been locked in the EVMs.

Meanwhile, an ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast allegedly carried out by the Maoists in Gariaband region.