Chhattisgarh: 68.15% turnout in 2nd phase; ITBP jawan killed in IED blast
The first phase on November 7 for 20 seats had witnessed a 78% turnout. The results will be announced on 3 December 2023
The Election Commission (EC) said on Friday, 17 November, that Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 69.15 per cent. Despite tight security, some incidents of violence were reported.
As per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the Voter Turnout App, Dhamtari district recorded the highest turnout at 79.89 per cent, while the lowest was recorded in Raipur district.
With the final phase of the polling concluding on Friday, the fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo and several other leaders in the fray have been locked in the EVMs.
Meanwhile, an ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast allegedly carried out by the Maoists in Gariaband region.
The incident took place near Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel, was returning from a voting station.
"The blast was carried out by the Maoists targeting the polling party when they were returning from Bade Gobra polling station. ITBP head constable Joginder Singh died in the blast," IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh said.
In Chhattisgarh, even as the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress, a three-way contest is on the cards in several seats of the Bilaspur division where former CM Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a significant influence.
The first phase of elections for 20 seats was held on 7 November, which saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent.
The results of the election will be declared on 3 December along with four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.
