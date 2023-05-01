Chhattisgarh: BJP's tribal face Nand Kumar Sai joins Congress, attacks Modi-fied BJP

In what is being seen as a big jolt to the BJP in Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls are due in November this year, veteran tribal leader and three-time BJP MP, Nand Kumar Sai on Monday joined Congress.



Addressing mediapersons after joining the Congress, Sai attacked his former party and said that "it (BJP) was no longer the party which it used to be during the time of Atal ji and Advani ji".



Sai submitted his resignation to state BJP president Arun Sao on Sunday and a day after, joined the ruling Congress in the presence of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.



The 77-year-old leader, a former three-term Lok Sabha member and three-time MLA, served as the BJP's state president in both Chhattisgarh and undivided Madhya Pradesh in the past. He has considerable influence in tribal-dominated parts of Surguja division (northern Chhattisgarh).