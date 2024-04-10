Chhattisgarh bus accident: Kin of deceased to get Rs 10 lakh compensation from pvt firm, says CM

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday, 10 April said the kin of the persons killed in the bus accident in Durg district will get financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from the private firm they were employed with and job.

Sai visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured -- all employees of a private firm -- when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Durg district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The mangled bus was removed from the mine pit on Wednesday afternoon.

Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary had said the bus was carrying workers of Kediya Distilleries located in Kumhari area.