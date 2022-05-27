Chhattisgarh CM helps girl in distress, sanctions financial assistance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel helped a teenager, who was sobbing quietly during his public meeting programme in Chitrakoot.



This incident happened on Thursday, when the girl, identified as Lokeshwari, had come to meet Baghel. While waiting for her turn, she was weeping continuously. Baghel's parental instinct led him to spotting the girl in distress in the midst of a crowd of people, who had gathered to meet the head of the government as part of the CM's 'meet and greet' campaign in the Chitrakoot Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh.