According to the EOW, Agrawal left for Dubai with his family around October 2022 and remained on the run for nearly four years. The agency registered a case in January 2024 based on a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is separately investigating suspected money laundering. The EOW said Agrawal failed to appear in response to several notices. A supplementary chargesheet was filed against him in November 2024, and a special court issued a non-bailable warrant in February 2025.

Liquor sales kept off the books, investigators say

The EOW says distilleries produced extra batches of liquor without paying excise duty. The bottles, known as ‘Part-B’ liquor, were fitted with duplicate holograms and sold through government shops. The sales were kept out of official records and the cash was collected separately, according to the agency.

Investigators say Agrawal coordinated with distilleries, arranged empty bottles and helped procure duplicate holograms from Delhi. They say he worked with excise officials and transporters to track consignments and used WhatsApp to share records of dispatches, collections and outstanding payments with Anwar Dhebar, another accused in the case who was arrested earlier.

The EOW says Agrawal received Rs 50 for each case of Part-B liquor sold and helped collect commissions from foreign liquor suppliers and agencies that staffed government liquor outlets. His associates allegedly brought cash from shops across 15 districts to an apartment complex in Raipur, where it was counted before being passed to people designated by Dhebar.

Investigators are also examining suspected hawala transfers within India and to Dubai. The EOW said it had found information pointing to purchases of more than 200 kg of gold for Dhebar and that Agrawal, who previously worked in the bullion trade, allegedly arranged precious metal purchases on his behalf.

The CBI said its case concerns suspected irregularities in liquor distribution between 2019 and 2022, when Chhattisgarh was governed by the Congress under Bhupesh Baghel. The EOW says the proceeds and commissions it attributes to the network span 2019 to 2023. The ED says the scheme caused substantial losses to state revenues. Former excise minister and Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and Chaitanya Baghel, the former chief minister’s son, were also arrested in connection with the case.

With PTI inputs