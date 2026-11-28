Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: Key accused arrested after UAE deportation
Vikas Agrawal, who had been on the run for nearly four years, was detained in Dubai on an Interpol Red Notice and remanded in police custody until 30 November
Chhattisgarh’s Economic Offences Wing arrested Vikas Agrawal, alias Subbu, after he was deported from the UAE on 27 November.
Investigators say Agrawal helped run an off-the-books liquor network and handled more than Rs 3,000 crore in proceeds and commissions.
The agency says the network used duplicate holograms to sell liquor through government outlets without recording the sales or paying excise duty.
Chhattisgarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said on Saturday it had arrested Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in the alleged Rs 3,000-crore liquor scam, after his deportation from the United Arab Emirates.
Agrawal, also known as Subbu, was produced before a Raipur court late on Friday. The court permitted his arrest under a non-bailable warrant and remanded him in EOW custody until 30 November for questioning, the agency said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said UAE authorities detained Agrawal in Dubai after Interpol issued a Red Notice in August 2026 at the request of Chhattisgarh Police. He was handed over to an Indian escort team at Dubai airport and brought to Mumbai on 27 November. The CBI said it coordinated the deportation with the ministries of external affairs and home affairs and Chhattisgarh Police.
According to the EOW, Agrawal left for Dubai with his family around October 2022 and remained on the run for nearly four years. The agency registered a case in January 2024 based on a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is separately investigating suspected money laundering. The EOW said Agrawal failed to appear in response to several notices. A supplementary chargesheet was filed against him in November 2024, and a special court issued a non-bailable warrant in February 2025.
Liquor sales kept off the books, investigators say
The EOW says distilleries produced extra batches of liquor without paying excise duty. The bottles, known as ‘Part-B’ liquor, were fitted with duplicate holograms and sold through government shops. The sales were kept out of official records and the cash was collected separately, according to the agency.
Investigators say Agrawal coordinated with distilleries, arranged empty bottles and helped procure duplicate holograms from Delhi. They say he worked with excise officials and transporters to track consignments and used WhatsApp to share records of dispatches, collections and outstanding payments with Anwar Dhebar, another accused in the case who was arrested earlier.
The EOW says Agrawal received Rs 50 for each case of Part-B liquor sold and helped collect commissions from foreign liquor suppliers and agencies that staffed government liquor outlets. His associates allegedly brought cash from shops across 15 districts to an apartment complex in Raipur, where it was counted before being passed to people designated by Dhebar.
Investigators are also examining suspected hawala transfers within India and to Dubai. The EOW said it had found information pointing to purchases of more than 200 kg of gold for Dhebar and that Agrawal, who previously worked in the bullion trade, allegedly arranged precious metal purchases on his behalf.
The CBI said its case concerns suspected irregularities in liquor distribution between 2019 and 2022, when Chhattisgarh was governed by the Congress under Bhupesh Baghel. The EOW says the proceeds and commissions it attributes to the network span 2019 to 2023. The ED says the scheme caused substantial losses to state revenues. Former excise minister and Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and Chaitanya Baghel, the former chief minister’s son, were also arrested in connection with the case.
With PTI inputs