Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': SC quashes ED case against former IAS officer, son

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the money laundering case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and his son Yash in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, saying there were no proceeds of crime.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the complaint after noting that since no ex-facie scheduled offence (main offence) exists against them, no offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was made out.

"As there is no scheduled offence, there cannot be any proceeds of crime as defined under clause 2(u) of the PMLA. If there is no proceeds of crime, the offence under PMLA is not made out," the bench ruled.

Additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), indicated that the probe agency may lodge a fresh complaint against the accused in view of additional material the agency has recovered during the investigation.

The bench said it is not going to intervene in the proceedings which are likely to be initiated. On 5 April, the apex court had indicated that it may quash the money laundering case against the father-son duo, saying there were no proceeds of crime.