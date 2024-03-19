Bhupesh Baghel terms Narendra Modi's '400 paar' claim as "hollow"

On suggestions that a Ram temple wave was being experienced in north India, Baghel said the BJP is giving the slogan "Jisne Ram ko laya hai, usko hum layenge" but everyone is the son or daughter of God.

"Who are these people to bring Ram. This would not make much of a difference (in the polls)," he told PTI over phone while campaigning in Rajnandgaon.

Asked about contesting from Rajnandgaon being a risk considering it is a BJP bastion, Baghel asserted there is no risk.

"Will win easily, it is a very good seat. Former BJP CM Raman Singh had been an MP from Chhattisgarh but before that another former chief minister Motilal Vora was also an MP from Chhattisgarh. It depends how one fights," the former Chhattisgarh CM said.

Acknowledging that since the formation of Chhattisgarh, the Congress has not won more than two seats in Lok Sabha polls, Baghel said there have been various reasons for that.

"But right now the situation is that the assembly poll results surprised people, they thought 'how did this happen'. It was in people's hearts that the government had to be repeated. So with the regret people have in their hearts that the government could not be repeated, we will benefit from that in these polls in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Baghel argued there was no wave in favour of the BJP in north India.

"If there would have been a wave then its leaders would not have withdrawn their nominations after their name was announced. There would not have been any need to align with Jayant Chaudhary (RLD). What is the intention behind this?" he said.

"They are giving five Bharat Ratnas in a space of few months at the time of polls. So this shows their fear, they are rattled, one can make out from the statements being made by BJP leaders," he claimed.

Baghel also raised the issue of the Supreme Court verdict in the electoral bonds case and hit out at the prime minister.

"He (Modi) used to say that I will end corruption, this is the biggest scam that is out in the open. They are censoring it in the media, it was not published in any Hindi newspapers. The more you want to hide it the more people would seek out that information," he said.