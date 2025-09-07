Chhattisgarh minister accused of assaulting govt guest house employee

A contractual employee working at a government guest house in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district has alleged that state forest minister Kedar Kashyap physically assaulted and verbally abused him—an accusation that the BJP minister has denied.

The claims have ignited a political controversy, with the Opposition Congress party calling for Kashyap’s removal from the cabinet and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Khitendra Pandey, a 36-year-old daily wage cook employed at the Circuit House in Jagdalpur, the district’s administrative centre, filed a police complaint on Saturday evening, seeking criminal action against the minister.

Bastar Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha, confirmed that a complaint had been lodged at the Kotwali police station and that further inquiry is underway.

Speaking to the media, Pandey alleged that the minister abused and assaulted him on 6 September evening at the guest house, accusing him of failing to unlock guest rooms.

"I have been working here for the last 20 years. At around 7.30 pm on Saturday, I was cooking snacks for the minister when his Personal Security Officer came up to me and called me. When I went there, minister Kedar Kashyap started abusing me using cuss words," he alleged."The minister held my collar and started thrashing me. The PA (personal assistant of the minister) rescued me and took me away," Pandey claimed.

He further stated that the assault stemmed from accusations that he had not unlocked the rooms.

"I don't know anything about it. All three rooms were already open," he said.

Pandey, who said he suffers from paralysis, appealed for justice alongside his wife.