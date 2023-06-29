Chhattisgarh: Nand Kumar Sai appointed industrial body chairman

The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due this year-end.



On April 30 this year, Sai (77), a former three-term Lok Sabha MP and three-time MLA, quit the BJP, claiming the party leaders were trying to tarnish his image by hatching conspiracies and leveling false allegations against him.



He joined the Congress on May 1 and since then he was expected to get a bigger responsibility in the government.



In the past, Sai served as the BJP's state president in both Chhattisgarh and undivided Madhya Pradesh and has considerable influence in the tribal-dominated parts of Surguja division (northern Chhattisgarh).