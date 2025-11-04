Chhattisgarh: 4 die as passenger train hits goods train near Bilaspur

At least four people died and several others were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway and district officials said.

The accident occurred around 4.00 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger service travelling from Gevra in Korba district towards Bilaspur rammed into a stationary goods train from behind between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed the fatalities and said rescue operations were underway to free passengers still trapped in one of the damaged coaches. “So far, four deaths in the accident have been confirmed. Two others are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them,” he told reporters.

Authorities said the number of injured passengers was being ascertained. Several of the wounded were shifted to Apollo Hospital and the CIMS (Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences) in Bilaspur, with one victim reported to be in critical condition.

Senior railway officials said all available emergency resources had been mobilised and relief teams reached the site shortly after the collision. Visuals from the spot showed a coach of the MEMU train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train, indicating a high-impact collision. A senior official present at the site said cutting equipment and cranes were deployed to access damaged compartments and assist trapped passengers.

Compensation and inquiry

The railways announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to passengers with minor injuries. A statement issued by the railway authorities said a detailed inquiry would be carried out by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to determine the cause and recommend preventive measures.