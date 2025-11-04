Chhattisgarh: 4 die as passenger train hits goods train near Bilaspur
MEMU service from Gevra collided from behind; rescue underway, compensation announced, CRS inquiry ordered
At least four people died and several others were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway and district officials said.
The accident occurred around 4.00 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger service travelling from Gevra in Korba district towards Bilaspur rammed into a stationary goods train from behind between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.
Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed the fatalities and said rescue operations were underway to free passengers still trapped in one of the damaged coaches. “So far, four deaths in the accident have been confirmed. Two others are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them,” he told reporters.
Authorities said the number of injured passengers was being ascertained. Several of the wounded were shifted to Apollo Hospital and the CIMS (Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences) in Bilaspur, with one victim reported to be in critical condition.
Senior railway officials said all available emergency resources had been mobilised and relief teams reached the site shortly after the collision. Visuals from the spot showed a coach of the MEMU train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train, indicating a high-impact collision. A senior official present at the site said cutting equipment and cranes were deployed to access damaged compartments and assist trapped passengers.
Compensation and inquiry
The railways announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to passengers with minor injuries. A statement issued by the railway authorities said a detailed inquiry would be carried out by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to determine the cause and recommend preventive measures.
Railway staff and emergency responders continued operations into the evening, with train movements on the affected section disrupted. Officials said restoration work would be taken up once rescue efforts conclude and damaged rolling stock is cleared. Helpline numbers have been issued for passengers and relatives seeking information.
Relief efforts and response
Top railway functionaries, including divisional and zonal authorities, rushed to the scene to oversee rescue and coordination efforts. The administration said it was providing all possible assistance to passengers and arranging medical care and transport. Local police and district disaster response teams also joined the efforts, while passenger amenities such as drinking water and medical support were set up near the site.
The MEMU train involved in the accident operates on a busy corridor connecting industrial centres in Korba district with Bilaspur, a major junction on the Howrah-Mumbai main line.
Preliminary accounts suggest that the goods train was stationary when the passenger train approached it, but officials said any assessment of signalling, speed or communication issues would only be made after technical examination.
The incident comes as Indian Railways continues modernisation of its signalling systems, roll-out of anti-collision technology, and refurbishment of older rolling stock to enhance passenger safety. Train collisions remain rare relative to the network’s scale, but major accidents periodically prompt renewed scrutiny of track maintenance, communication protocols and crew vigilance systems.
With PTI inputs
