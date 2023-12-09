Chhattisgarh shocker: Students suffer burns from hot oil poured on palms

In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Chhattisgarh suffered burn injuries after they were reportedly forced by a few teachers to pour hot oil on to each other's palms as punishment.

The incident was reported from a school in the tribal-dominated area of Bastar region. While some reports said at least 25 students suffered burn injuries, the district education officer put the figure at five.

After lunchtime on Friday, a few teachers found that someone had relieved themselves outside the toilet in the school premises. When they questioned the students, the latter reportedly couldn't speak out of fear.

This made the teachers furious and they decided to punish the children in their own way. The students were asked to stand in a queue, while class monitors were directed to pour hot oil on to the palms of their classmates.

The parents of the students, however, have alleged that the teachers compelled the students to pour hot oil — collected from the school's mid-day meal kitchen — on to each other's palms.