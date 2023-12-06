Over 35,000 students died by suicide from 2019-21: Union minister

More than 35,000 students in the country lost their lives to suicide between 2019 and 2021, the Union government told Parliament.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy said the total reported cases of death by suicide rose to 35,000 according to data collected by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, there is no data on suicides owing to social discrimination in the country.