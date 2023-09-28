India: Exam pressure fuels spike in student suicides

Every morning, Shakib Khan (not his real name) wakes from a recurring nightmare of failure. He experiences constant anxiety and fear.

The 20-year-old wants to get a place in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), one of India's most prestigious colleges. His parents have always dreamed of him becoming a successful engineer.

Three years ago, Shakib moved from Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, to Kota, a hub of private coaching institutes in the northern state of Rajasthan catering to youngsters hoping for entrance into some of the country's most prestigious medical and engineering colleges.

Shakib's parents had to borrow money from relatives to help pay for his private coaching in Kota.