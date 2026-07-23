Chief Justice of India should visit Jantar Mantar and speak to protesters

One of the ‘cockroaches’ at the protest site was not amused. She suggested that cockroaches may have to request comedian Samay Raina to shoot one of his videos at Jantar Mantar, which then can be produced before the CJI.

The jibe was an allusion to the CJI’s bench reportedly having watched an allegedly offensive video produced by Raina and fining him for making humiliating and disparaging comments on the physically disabled. The CJI may like comedy more, the protester stated, than watching videos of Delhi Police beating up peaceful protesters.

The CJI’s refusal to entertain the petition against the excesses of Delhi police has upset several members of the legal fraternity. Even the former additional solicitor general Indira Jaising felt that the apex court abdicated its responsibility by not standing by the protesters. Gonsalves also felt that the CJI should not only have admitted the petition but should also have devoted sufficient time to hear petitioners and see the evidence.

What lent an additional edge to the controversy is the CJI’s role in triggering the protest in the first place. A dismissive oral observation by justice Surya Kant who described, he later claimed, a section of young lawyers as ‘cockroaches’ was seen as a comment on the youth and the unemployed.

A social media post in agreement stating that the youth in India were indeed being treated as ‘cockroaches’ struck a raw nerve and received overwhelming response on the platforms. The response led Abhijeet Dipke, who was then studying Public Relations in the US, to float a satirical ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ on social media.