CJI clarifies ‘cockroach’ remark after backlash, says comments targeted fake degree holders

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday issued a clarification over his controversial remarks comparing some unemployed youth and activists to “parasites” and “cockroaches”, saying his comments were directed only at individuals entering professions using fake degrees and not at India’s youth in general.

The clarification came amid sharp criticism from opposition leaders, activists, lawyers and journalists over the remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday.

According to reports cited by Live Law and Bar and Bench, the Chief Justice said a section of the media had “misrepresented” his observations and wrongly portrayed them as criticism of the country’s youth.

“I specifically criticised those who entered fields like the Bar using fake and forged degrees. Such people have also entered media, social media and other respected professions, therefore they are like parasites,” the CJI said in his statement.

He further said it was “completely baseless” to suggest that he had criticised India’s youth.

“I am proud not only of our present and future human resource potential, but every young Indian inspires me,” he said, adding that he viewed the youth as pillars of a “Viksit Bharat”.