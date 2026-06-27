'Very sorry': Chief's remarks don't mean community responsible for Naga killings in Manipur: Kuki-Zo group

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Friday clarified that its chairman's apology over the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur was not an admission that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the crime, saying his remarks had been misconstrued.

The clarification came a day after KZC chairman Henlienthang Thanglet apologised for the killing of the six Naga hostages, saying he was "very sorry" and condemning the incident.

In a statement, the KZC said the chairman's expression of regret was made "purely in the spirit of humanity, compassion and moral responsibility" and "was never intended to assign collective guilt to the Kuki-Zo people or to suggest that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the killings".

The council said the apology was offered because the bodies of the six victims were recovered from areas near Kuki-Zo villages and was intended as a gesture of empathy towards the bereaved families.

It reiterated that no political, social or community institution representing the Kuki-Zo people had sanctioned, endorsed or supported the killing of innocent civilians.

The KZC maintained that those responsible for the killings remain unidentified and called for a fair, impartial and credible investigation to establish the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.