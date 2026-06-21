Manipur militant held in Goa, peace march demands justice for 6 slain Nagas

A large-scale peace protest was held in Imphal on Saturday, demanding justice for six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted and later killed in Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The protest rally was organised by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) under the theme, “Demanding Justice for the Infamous Leilon Vaiphei Massacre Carried Out by KNF-P.” Participants described the demonstration as a peaceful mobilisation aimed at seeking accountability and urging government intervention.

The rally commenced from Tangkhul Baptist Church in Imphal and proceeded towards Khuyathong before returning and concluding at Mao Market. A large number of participants joined the march carrying placards and raising slogans seeking justice for the deceased civilians and restoration of peace.

Among the messages displayed during the protest were calls for justice for the six victims, demands for stronger government action, appeals for peace and public safety, and criticism of the existing security and political response to the incident. Protesters also demanded the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups and sought the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging links between her family and the KNF-P.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, ANSAM president Anteshang Maring said the demonstration was organised to highlight the concerns of families and communities seeking justice for the six civilians who, according to the organisation, were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei and held hostage for more than 20 days before being killed.

Maring said more than a month had passed since the abduction incident and alleged that no arrests had been made so far in connection with the case. He questioned the pace of the investigation and called for swift action against those responsible.