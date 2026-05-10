Manipur: Naga groups seek PM Modi’s intervention over alleged Kuki attacks
Civil society organisations urge Centre to protect Naga villages, review SoO arrangement and expedite Indo-Naga peace settlement
Three major Naga civil society organisations in Manipur have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “urgent intervention” over what they described as a sustained campaign of violence and territorial aggression by Kuki armed groups against Naga villages in the hill districts of the state.
In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the organisations accused Myanmar-based Kuki extremist groups and cadres operating under the SoO (Suspension of Operations) arrangement of carrying out repeated attacks on Naga settlements in districts including Ukhrul and Kamjong.
The memorandum was jointly signed by Ng Lorho of the United Naga Council, Ch. Priscilla Thumai of the Naga Women’s Union, and Th. Angtheshang Maring of the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur.
The organisations alleged that militants belonging to the Kuki National Army-Burma, allegedly aided by SoO groups, attacked villages including Z. Choro, Namlee-Wanglee and Kaka on 7 May, burning houses and displacing residents. They claimed the attacks amounted to a “cross-border military invasion” rather than a conventional ethnic clash.
The memorandum further alleged that drones, rocket launchers and other military-grade weapons were used during the attacks and claimed that armed cadres crossed the India-Myanmar border in significant numbers.
The organisations also criticised the Centre for allegedly failing to uphold the spirit of the 2015 Framework Agreement signed with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), arguing that continued accommodation of Kuki armed groups despite alleged attacks on Naga villages undermined the credibility of the peace process.
They urged the Centre to immediately launch operations to evict members of the KNA-B, the People's Democratic Force and SoO cadres from Naga-inhabited areas.
The organisations also demanded guarantees that no future administrative arrangement would alter Naga ancestral territories, restoration of unrestricted movement along Manipur’s highways, and a time-bound judicial inquiry into the recent attacks and alleged security lapses.
Referring to Article 355 of the Constitution, the groups said the Centre had a constitutional responsibility to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance.
The memorandum further stated that the “continued appeasement of Kuki armed groups” amounted to a “proxy war” against the Naga people despite the Centre’s historic peace engagement with Naga groups.
The signatories urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the Indo-Naga peace process reaches a “logical and acceptable conclusion”, asserting that a just political settlement was essential for long-term peace and national security in India’s eastern frontier region.
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