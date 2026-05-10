Manipur: Naga groups seek PM Modi’s intervention over alleged Kuki attacks

Three major Naga civil society organisations in Manipur have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “urgent intervention” over what they described as a sustained campaign of violence and territorial aggression by Kuki armed groups against Naga villages in the hill districts of the state.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the organisations accused Myanmar-based Kuki extremist groups and cadres operating under the SoO (Suspension of Operations) arrangement of carrying out repeated attacks on Naga settlements in districts including Ukhrul and Kamjong.

The memorandum was jointly signed by Ng Lorho of the United Naga Council, Ch. Priscilla Thumai of the Naga Women’s Union, and Th. Angtheshang Maring of the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur.

The organisations alleged that militants belonging to the Kuki National Army-Burma, allegedly aided by SoO groups, attacked villages including Z. Choro, Namlee-Wanglee and Kaka on 7 May, burning houses and displacing residents. They claimed the attacks amounted to a “cross-border military invasion” rather than a conventional ethnic clash.

The memorandum further alleged that drones, rocket launchers and other military-grade weapons were used during the attacks and claimed that armed cadres crossed the India-Myanmar border in significant numbers.