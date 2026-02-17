Manipur clashes: Police evacuate 51 Kuki students from Ukhrul as a precaution

Amid simmering tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur, the state police undertook a delicate operation to ensure the safety of students caught in the crossfire of communal unrest. On Tuesday, 51 students from the Kuki tribal community were evacuated from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ramva, in the Naga-majority Ukhrul district, and safely transferred to JNV Kangpokpi as a precautionary measure.

The evacuation comes in the wake of persistent clashes between members of the Tangkhul Naga tribe and the Kuki community that erupted on 7 February. Over the past week, Litan Sareikhong village, nestled along the borders of Nagaland and Myanmar, bore the brunt of violence, with more than 30 homes reportedly reduced to ashes amid a series of attacks and counter-attacks.

A police official in Imphal elaborated that the group of evacuated students included 31 boys and 20 girls. Eighteen of these students, due to upcoming Class 10 and 12 examinations, had their centres shifted to JNV Kangpokpi to ensure their education remained uninterrupted despite the turbulent circumstances.