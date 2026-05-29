Tear gas fired as protest over hostages blocks key highway in Manipur
Demonstrators protesting the alleged detention of 14 community members blocked National Highway 202, disrupting movement of supplies and security personnel
Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas on Friday to disperse protesters who had blocked a key highway in Manipur's Ukhrul district, disrupting traffic and the movement of essential supplies, officials said.
The protesters, largely from Shangkai village, had occupied a stretch of National Highway 202, the crucial road link connecting Imphal with the Ukhrul district headquarters. The demonstration was part of a shutdown being enforced in the area over allegations that 14 members of their community continue to be held hostage by Naga groups.
Officials said protesters placed large stone boulders and tree trunks across the highway and gathered on the road, bringing traffic to a halt. The blockade affected the movement of both security personnel and essential goods headed towards Ukhrul.
Security forces later intervened to clear the route and used tear gas shells after protesters refused to disperse. During the operation, at least five women sustained minor injuries. Officials said they were provided first aid by security personnel at the site.
The protest follows an indefinite shutdown called by Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body representing Kuki tribes in the state. The organisation has demanded the release of 14 Kuki community members whom it claims are being held captive by Naga groups.
The latest tensions stem from an incident on May 13 when more than 38 people were allegedly abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.
According to officials, 31 of those abducted have since been released, including 12 Naga women and 16 Kuki individuals. However, six Naga men remain unaccounted for, and their whereabouts are yet to be established.
Kuki Inpi Manipur has maintained that 14 members of the Kuki community also continue to be held hostage, a claim that has fuelled fresh protests and intensified demands for immediate intervention by authorities.
Security has been heightened in the affected areas as officials monitor the situation and efforts continue to secure the release of those still missing.
With PTI inputs
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