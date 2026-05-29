Tear gas fired as protest over hostages blocks key highway in Manipur

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas on Friday to disperse protesters who had blocked a key highway in Manipur's Ukhrul district, disrupting traffic and the movement of essential supplies, officials said.

The protesters, largely from Shangkai village, had occupied a stretch of National Highway 202, the crucial road link connecting Imphal with the Ukhrul district headquarters. The demonstration was part of a shutdown being enforced in the area over allegations that 14 members of their community continue to be held hostage by Naga groups.

Officials said protesters placed large stone boulders and tree trunks across the highway and gathered on the road, bringing traffic to a halt. The blockade affected the movement of both security personnel and essential goods headed towards Ukhrul.

Security forces later intervened to clear the route and used tear gas shells after protesters refused to disperse. During the operation, at least five women sustained minor injuries. Officials said they were provided first aid by security personnel at the site.