Feared Ladakh was set to be another Manipur, but recent talks offer hope: Wangchuk

Environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday said he had feared Ladakh was heading towards “another Manipur” amid growing divisions and tensions in the region, but described the latest round of talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre as a positive development that could help rebuild trust if followed by concrete action.

Speaking to PTI after Thursday's meeting between representatives of Ladakh's civil society groups and a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sub-committee, Wangchuk said the engagement had altered his outlook after a period of deep disappointment and concern.

“This meeting has made some difference. Otherwise, I was very disappointed,” Wangchuk said.

Referring to the atmosphere prevailing in Ladakh before the latest talks, he said social and political divisions had intensified across communities.

“Nothing was happening on the ground. People were getting divided — Leh and Kargil, Buddhists fighting Buddhists, Muslims fighting Muslims. We felt trust-building was not happening, and meaningful dialogue seemed unlikely,” he said.

“Last week was very negative. There was conflict everywhere. I thought Ladakh would become another Manipur; it was heading in that direction,” he added.

‘Both sides have taken a step’

Wangchuk said the latest interaction with the Centre had created cautious optimism, though he stressed that confidence would ultimately depend on actions taken in the coming weeks.

“Both sides have taken a step,” he said, referring to the discussions with the Home Ministry panel.

The activist noted that earlier government communications had spoken of creating an “environment of trust” and pursuing “meaningful and constructive dialogue”, but argued that developments on the ground had not matched those assurances.

He said the coming weeks would determine whether the Centre was serious about addressing concerns raised by the movement.

“Now, I would like to see in the next one or two weeks whether they correct these things or not,” he said.