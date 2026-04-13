Sonam Wangchuk ‘dismayed’ at slow talks, warns of growing Leh-Kargil divide
Even after 2.5 months… not even a date for the next round of talks has been announced, says climate activist
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday voiced concern over the slow pace of dialogue between Ladakh representatives and the Centre, warning that the delay could deepen divisions between Leh and Kargil.
In a post on X, Wangchuk said, “Today marks exactly one month since the unconditional revocation of my detention under the NSA, 1980. The revocation order gave us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of ‘building mutual trust’ for a ‘constructive and meaningful dialogue’.”
However, he flagged the lack of progress since the last round of talks held on 4 February. “Even after 2.5 months… not even a date for the next round of talks has been announced,” he said.
Raising concerns over social cohesion in the region, Wangchuk added that the delay was being exploited. “On the ‘trust’ front, shady entities are using this gap to sow seeds of Leh-Kargil (Buddhist-Muslim) divide. As people in this sensitive border region grow disheartened and demoralised, I urge Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and home minister Amit Shah ji to take timely measures, in national interest, to resolve the issues at the earliest.”
The demands for Ladakh’s statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and safeguards for land and cultural identity are being led by two key regional bodies — the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
The agitation over these demands had turned violent on 24 September, 2025, when clashes between protesters and security forces in Leh left four people dead and more than 80 injured, including police personnel. Demonstrators had resorted to stone-pelting and arson, setting a BJP office and police vehicles ablaze, prompting police to use tear gas, batons and eventually live ammunition.
Wangchuk was subsequently detained under the National Security Act, 1980 and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he spent around 170 days before being released on 14 March after the Union government revoked his detention, citing efforts to foster dialogue in the region.
Despite that move, Wangchuk’s latest remarks underline growing frustration over the lack of follow-up engagement, even as concerns mount over stability and unity in the strategically sensitive Ladakh region.
With IANS inputs
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