Sonam Wangchuk ‘dismayed’ at slow talks, warns of growing Leh-Kargil divide

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday voiced concern over the slow pace of dialogue between Ladakh representatives and the Centre, warning that the delay could deepen divisions between Leh and Kargil.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said, “Today marks exactly one month since the unconditional revocation of my detention under the NSA, 1980. The revocation order gave us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of ‘building mutual trust’ for a ‘constructive and meaningful dialogue’.”

However, he flagged the lack of progress since the last round of talks held on 4 February. “Even after 2.5 months… not even a date for the next round of talks has been announced,” he said.

Raising concerns over social cohesion in the region, Wangchuk added that the delay was being exploited. “On the ‘trust’ front, shady entities are using this gap to sow seeds of Leh-Kargil (Buddhist-Muslim) divide. As people in this sensitive border region grow disheartened and demoralised, I urge Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and home minister Amit Shah ji to take timely measures, in national interest, to resolve the issues at the earliest.”