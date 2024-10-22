Child mauled to death by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli

On 22 October, Tuesday, a five-year-old son of farm labourers has been mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said.

Range forest officer GL Vaghela said the child was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village under Jafrabad taluka on Monday evening when the big cat attacked him and took him away.

The victim was born to farm labourers and after an extensive search carried out by locals and forest department personnel in the area, the body was found and sent to a hospital, he said.