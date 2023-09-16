China defence minister's absence at top military meeting raises eyebrows

Speculation that 'missing' Chinese defence minister General Li Shangfu may have been removed and detained has heightened after he was conspicuously absent at a meeting of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in Beijing on Friday, 15 September.

Regarded as a close confidante of President Xi Jinping, Li has not been seen in public since early this month, and also did not attend a meeting with senior Vietnamese defence officials on 7 and 8 September.

Li is the second high-ranking minister and ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) official to go 'missing' since July this year.

He was conspicuously absent from a meeting on Friday of the CMC, the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by President Xi, according to footage aired on state broadcaster CCTV, extending an unexplained public absence to its third week, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.