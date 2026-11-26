China says the India-China border situation remains stable amid reported troop posturing in Upper Subansiri.

Beijing reiterates its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, which India maintains is an integral part of the country.

High-level military talks follow reported tensions, with flag meetings also held in September.

China on Thursday, 26 November said the situation along the India-China border remained "generally stable" and that both sides were maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels, amid reports of aggressive troop posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Upper Subansiri.

Asked about high-level military talks held this month in the wake of the reported Chinese military posturing in the region, Chinese defence spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said the two sides were in touch through diplomatic and military channels.

"At present, the situation in the border areas between China and India remains generally stable," he said at his monthly press briefing in Beijing.

"China and India are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels such as the General-level meetings and to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border," he said.