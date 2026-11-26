China says border situation stable, repeats Arunachal 'illegal' part of India
Beijing responds to reports of Chinese troop posturing in Upper Subansiri, reiterates its territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh
China says the India-China border situation remains stable amid reported troop posturing in Upper Subansiri.
Beijing reiterates its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, which India maintains is an integral part of the country.
High-level military talks follow reported tensions, with flag meetings also held in September.
China on Thursday, 26 November said the situation along the India-China border remained "generally stable" and that both sides were maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels, amid reports of aggressive troop posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Upper Subansiri.
Asked about high-level military talks held this month in the wake of the reported Chinese military posturing in the region, Chinese defence spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said the two sides were in touch through diplomatic and military channels.
"At present, the situation in the border areas between China and India remains generally stable," he said at his monthly press briefing in Beijing.
"China and India are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels such as the General-level meetings and to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border," he said.
Chen, however, reiterated Beijing's territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Zangnan and claims as part of South Tibet. "Zangnan region is China's territory. China does not recognise the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India," he said.
India has consistently rejected China's claims, maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country.
The talks between senior military commanders of the two countries over reported Chinese troop posturing in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Upper Subansiri, were believed to have stretched over several days.
In September, senior military commanders from both sides also held flag meetings in two rounds along the frontier in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.
Asked about the recent India-Japan 2+2 dialogue, during which the two countries agreed to expand defence and military-industrial cooperation, Chen accused Japan of accelerating remilitarisation.
"Japan is accelerating remilitarisation, and its new-militarism is on the rise," he said, urging the international community to remain vigilant and take countermeasures.
India and Japan have agreed to deepen defence cooperation in areas including advanced missile technologies and maritime security, explore joint development in naval shipbuilding and design, and consider allowing Japanese Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training at Indian firing ranges for the first time.
With PTI inputs