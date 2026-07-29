Chinkara dies after getting horns entangled in cement bags in Delhi zoo

A male chinkara has died at Delhi's National Zoological Park after sustaining injuries inside its enclosure, with a source alleging that the animal's horns became entangled in cement bags kept near the enclosure during ongoing repair work.

According to the source, the incident occurred on Friday in Beat No. 15, where eight chinkaras — two adult pairs and four grown offspring — are housed.

The source claimed that building repair work was underway close to the enclosure and cement bags had been stored in the vicinity. One of the bags allegedly got caught in the animal's horns, causing it to panic and run frantically around the enclosure.

During the incident, the chinkara is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including a broken horn and fractures. It succumbed to its injuries the following night, the source alleged.