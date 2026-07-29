Chinkara dies after getting horns entangled in cement bags in Delhi zoo
Source alleges animal's horns got entangled in cement bags kept near enclosure during repair work; zoo yet to respond
A male chinkara has died at Delhi's National Zoological Park after sustaining injuries inside its enclosure, with a source alleging that the animal's horns became entangled in cement bags kept near the enclosure during ongoing repair work.
According to the source, the incident occurred on Friday in Beat No. 15, where eight chinkaras — two adult pairs and four grown offspring — are housed.
The source claimed that building repair work was underway close to the enclosure and cement bags had been stored in the vicinity. One of the bags allegedly got caught in the animal's horns, causing it to panic and run frantically around the enclosure.
During the incident, the chinkara is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including a broken horn and fractures. It succumbed to its injuries the following night, the source alleged.
The source further claimed that the animal did not receive adequate medical attention after it was injured and that no animal keeper was present near the enclosure when the incident took place.
The National Zoological Park did not respond to PTI's queries on the reported death or the allegations regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.
The zoo, commonly known as the Delhi Zoo, is home to several endangered and protected species, including chinkaras, also known as Indian gazelles. The species is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is native to arid and semi-arid regions of the Indian subcontinent.
The reported death comes at a time when animal welfare and enclosure management practices at zoos have come under increasing public scrutiny, particularly during maintenance and infrastructure work.
It was not immediately known whether the zoo had ordered an internal inquiry into the incident or whether any action had been initiated following the animal's death.