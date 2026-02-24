Delhi Zoo to receive tiger, send white tigress to Patna under animal exchange programme
Move aimed at strengthening breeding pools and diversifying species; Central Zoo Authority approves swap
The National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi will receive a tiger from Patna Zoo while sending a white tigress and several other species as part of an animal exchange programme designed to strengthen breeding and improve genetic diversity, an official said.
Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar (IFS) said the exchange was planned to address breeding requirements as well as expand the range of species at the facility. Under the arrangement, the zoo is set to receive four gharials, four grey wolves — two males and two females — and two barn owls from Patna Zoo in March.
In return, NZP will send Sangai deer (Manipur deer), a tigress, painted storks, white pelicans and blackbucks, Kumar said.
“The main objective of this exchange is to develop a healthy breeding environment and also to add more species to our collection,” he said.
Kumar said the Delhi Zoo currently houses 13 tigers and cubs, including seven Royal Bengal tigers and six white tigers. The number of female tigers is higher, while several male tigers are ageing, leaving only four males at present — a factor influencing the decision to bring in a new tiger.
On the aquatic side, the zoo will receive four additional gharials to join its existing group of three. “We will get four gharials to our existing fleet of three to increase our gharial numbers for visitors,” he added.
The director said animal exchanges between zoos are essential to prevent inbreeding and maintain healthy populations. According to him, if animals remain within the same closed group without periodic transfers, the risk of genetic disorders, weak offspring and infertility increases over time.
He also noted that prolonged isolation and the absence of suitable breeding partners can affect animals’ mental well-being, sometimes resulting in stress and depressive behaviour.
The exchange with Patna Zoo has been mutually agreed upon and approved by the Central Zoo Authority, in line with established guidelines governing transfers between recognised zoos.
Kumar said the Delhi Zoo has undertaken similar exchanges in the past to enhance its collection and improve breeding outcomes. Last year, the facility received smooth-coated otters and tortoises from Surat, while earlier it had acquired a rhino and a male tiger from Assam under the same programme.
Officials added that more exchanges with other zoos are currently under discussion as part of ongoing efforts to maintain genetic diversity, improve animal welfare and enhance visitor experience at the capital’s zoological park.