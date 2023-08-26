Chit fund entity Pincon Group chairman lands in ED net in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has recently arrested Manoranjan Roy, chairman of West Bengal-based chit fund entity the Pincon Group.

Roy has been arrested on charges of misappropriation of funds collected from several investors as deposits under various multi-level marketing schemes of the ponzi company. He has been remanded to judicial custody until 4 September.

“The ED investigation revealed that Pincon group of companies controlled by Roy and his associates collected money from people through fraudulent representations, luring innocent public with high rate of interest upon maturity of deposits collected under different schemes like MIS, FD and RD.

"However, they failed to pay the investors their dues after maturity and thereby cheated them. In total, Pincon Group collected Rs 638 crore (approx) from the public in the names of the above fraudulent schemes,” a statement issued by the ED read.

In July this year, the ED had arrested Kaustuv Roy, a Kolkata-based businessman and CEO of a popular Bengali news channel, known for his close links to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, on charges of financial defalcation.

Following the arrest, the ED had reportedly found definite clues about Kaustuv Roy’s involvement in the affairs of the Pincon Group.