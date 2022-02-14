Choose the freedom to be you: Priyanka's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

As Goa and Uttarakhand are voting for their Assemblies in a single phase on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has appealed to people to vote.



"To all my Goan friends today; choose development, choose a politics that puts you first, choose the freedom to be you: choose Goa!", she tweeted.



"Dear Uttarakhand people, Mountain climate, tradition and love is the strength of Uttarakhand, today is the day to pick the bright future and self respect, exercise your vote as this is most powerful weapon."