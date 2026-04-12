Chopper ferrying Chhagan Bhujbal misses helipad, lands in parking area
Pilot, amid some confusion, touched down at a nearby location instead of the designated helipad, says ASP Ganesh Biradar
A helicopter ferrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed about 1,300 metres away from the designated helipad in Pune district on Saturday after the pilot failed to locate the marked site, police said. The senior leader, however, downplayed the incident, calling it a “smooth landing” with no safety concerns.
Additional superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Ganesh Biradar said the pilot, amid some confusion, touched down at a nearby location instead of the designated helipad.
Bhujbal later told reporters that there was no accident scare. “The pilot could not spot the helipad and landed at a location meant for parking. It was a smooth landing and there was no issue,” he said.
The minister was en route to Purandar to inaugurate a model school in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Reacting to the incident, Fadnavis said a detailed inquiry would be conducted. “I don’t have complete details yet; however, a thorough probe will be carried out,” he said.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar termed the episode serious, raising concerns over aviation safety. In a social media post, he said a helicopter landing in a parking area instead of a helipad highlights lapses and underscores the need for caution.
“Many aircraft and helicopters face issues, including maintenance-related shortcomings and other technical deficiencies,” he said, adding that while an accident was averted this time, such negligence is unacceptable and authorities must ensure stricter safety protocols in future.
Pawar has earlier raised concerns over aviation safety, including in connection with the 28 January plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
With PTI inputs
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