Chopper ferrying Chhagan Bhujbal misses helipad, lands in parking area

A helicopter ferrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed about 1,300 metres away from the designated helipad in Pune district on Saturday after the pilot failed to locate the marked site, police said. The senior leader, however, downplayed the incident, calling it a “smooth landing” with no safety concerns.

Additional superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Ganesh Biradar said the pilot, amid some confusion, touched down at a nearby location instead of the designated helipad.

Bhujbal later told reporters that there was no accident scare. “The pilot could not spot the helipad and landed at a location meant for parking. It was a smooth landing and there was no issue,” he said.