Maharashtra records highest number of custodial deaths, raising renewed concerns

Maharashtra has once again come under scrutiny over the rising number of deaths in police custody, following a recent court decision that has reignited concerns about accountability within law enforcement agencies.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court upheld a lower court’s order to retain murder charges against eight police personnel in connection with the 2014 custodial death of a young man from Wadala. The victim reportedly died after being subjected to torture while in the custody of the railway police.

This is not an isolated incident. In 2024, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced two police officers to seven years’ imprisonment in connection with a 2009 custodial death case in Ghatkopar. Earlier, in 2017, a 26-year-old man from Sangli died in custody, after which his body was allegedly burnt; five police personnel were arrested in that case.

More recently, in 2025, a law student from a Dalit community died in police custody in Parbhani district. Following a strong response from the Supreme Court, an FIR was registered against unidentified officers under provisions relating to murder in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.