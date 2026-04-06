Tamil Nadu: Death penalty for 9 cops in Sathankulam custodial deaths case

In a landmark verdict, a court in Tamil Nadu on 6 April sentenced nine police personnel to death in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case, holding them guilty of the brutal killing of a father-son duo.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the “rarest of rare”, observing that those entrusted with protecting citizens had committed a crime that “shook the collective conscience of society”.

Death penalty and compensation

The court awarded capital punishment to all nine convicted personnel for the murder of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix.

In addition, the court imposed a total fine of Rs 1.40 crore, directing that the amount be paid as compensation to the victims’ family.

The convicts include former inspector S Sridhar, former sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, and head constables Murugan and Saamidurai, among others.

Court’s observations

While pronouncing the sentence, the court underscored the gravity of custodial violence.

“The police are meant to protect the common man, and when they themselves become perpetrators of brutality, the law must act as a deterrent,” the judge observed.