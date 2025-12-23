West Bengal: Murshidabad court awards life term to 13 for Samsherganj double murder

A court in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 15 lakh in connection with the murder of a father and son in Samsherganj earlier this year.

The verdict was delivered by the Jangipur sub-divisional court, where Judge Amitabh Mukhopadhyay held the accused guilty of hacking to death Hargobinda Das and his son Chandan Das during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act on 12 April.

The killings took place at Jafarabad village under the Samsherganj police station limits and had led to widespread tension in the district and other parts of the state.

According to the prosecution, the accused broke open the door of the victims’ house, dragged the father and son onto the street and assaulted them with sharp weapons, killing them on the spot.

Following the incident, the district police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. All 13 accused were arrested and charges were filed after the investigation.

The trial continued for several months and concluded on 16 December. On Monday, the court convicted all the accused and later pronounced the sentence of life imprisonment along with the fine.