Christian family holding prayers attacked by right-wing group in TN village

The Chenniamalai police in Tamil Nadu's Erode district have commenced a probe into an attack allegedly by a group of right extremists on a Christian family in their village.

According to police, the attack came when the family was holding prayers at their home.

Samuel (33), his wife Jennifer, their three-year-old son, his father Arujunan, mother Rathinam, and younger sister Behula sufferred injuries after a group of people allegedly belonging to a right extreme group assaulted them.

Earlier, the local villagers, including neighbours, had complained against Samuel and his family for conducting prayers loudly.