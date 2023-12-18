CIABC seeks greater market access for alcoholic products in EU, removal of non-tariff barriers

Alcoholic beverages makers' body CIABC on Sunday, 17 December sought greater market access for domestic products in the European markets and removal of non-tariff barriers to boost exports.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said that the EU should remove the non-tariff barriers which prevent the vast majority of Indian products from being sold in their market.

The free trade deal with the EU (European Union) on alcoholic beverages should be no different from the UK, negotiations for which are currently underway, CIABC said in a statement.

It added that the conditions that for a product to qualify as a whisky, it must be matured for a period not less than three years; and for brandy, one year, should not be applicable for products made in India, where climate is warm and maturation happens fast.

"It has been highlighted several times, along with scientific substantiations, that such long maturation is not applicable under warm Indian climate. We believe that it is effectively a non-tariff barrier since long maturation increases the cost of Indian products by 30-40 per cent as spirit evaporates 10-15 per cent every year under Indian climate (compared 1-2 per cent in Europe)," CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said.