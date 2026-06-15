CID takes over probe into Bengal actor Rahul Banerjee’s mysterious death

Announcing the decision for a CID inquiry, the chief minister said that a case of unnatural death had been filed by the actor's family. He subsequently directed the East Midnapore district police superintendent to forward a proposal to the state director general of police seeking a CID investigation.

"The CID probe is being initiated in view of the family's complaint and the demand from the artists' fraternity for an independent and unbiased investigation," the chief minister said.

Banerjee's death triggered shockwaves across Bengal's entertainment industry, with actors and technicians questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanding a transparent probe. Several artistes observed a strike for days, disrupting television productions and calling for accountability.

Although the strike was eventually withdrawn, many actors decided to boycott the production house involved in the shoot during which Banerjee lost his life.

The controversy also engulfed noted television producer Leena Gangopadhyay, whose production company was associated with the serial. Gangopadhyay, a close associate of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and then chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women, later resigned from her post amid mounting criticism and public scrutiny over the case.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination concluded that Banerjee died due to suffocation caused by drowning. The autopsy report stated that prolonged submersion led to large quantities of salt water and sand entering his lungs and oesophagus, ultimately causing respiratory failure.

With the CID now stepping in, investigators are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the tragedy, review safety protocols at the shooting location and determine whether any negligence contributed to the actor's death.

The case continues to attract widespread attention, with colleagues, family members and fans hoping that the fresh probe will provide answers to lingering questions surrounding the untimely death of one of Bengali television's most popular faces.

With IANS inputs