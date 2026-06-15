CID takes over probe into Bengal actor Rahul Banerjee’s mysterious death
According to reports, actor entered the sea as the tide was rising and was swept away by strong currents
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has taken over the investigation into the mysterious death of popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died while shooting at Talsari beach in neighbouring Odisha in March.
The move follows directions from West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who said an independent probe was necessary given the concerns raised by the actor's family and the wider film fraternity.
Banerjee, 42, died on 29 March while filming the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari beach. According to reports, the actor entered the sea as the tide was rising and was swept away by strong currents. Members of the production crew and technicians later pulled him out of the water and rushed him towards a hospital in Digha, East Midnapore district. However, he reportedly died before reaching the medical facility.
The case was initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Odisha Police, as the incident occurred within the state's jurisdiction.
Announcing the decision for a CID inquiry, the chief minister said that a case of unnatural death had been filed by the actor's family. He subsequently directed the East Midnapore district police superintendent to forward a proposal to the state director general of police seeking a CID investigation.
"The CID probe is being initiated in view of the family's complaint and the demand from the artists' fraternity for an independent and unbiased investigation," the chief minister said.
Banerjee's death triggered shockwaves across Bengal's entertainment industry, with actors and technicians questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanding a transparent probe. Several artistes observed a strike for days, disrupting television productions and calling for accountability.
Although the strike was eventually withdrawn, many actors decided to boycott the production house involved in the shoot during which Banerjee lost his life.
The controversy also engulfed noted television producer Leena Gangopadhyay, whose production company was associated with the serial. Gangopadhyay, a close associate of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and then chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women, later resigned from her post amid mounting criticism and public scrutiny over the case.
Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination concluded that Banerjee died due to suffocation caused by drowning. The autopsy report stated that prolonged submersion led to large quantities of salt water and sand entering his lungs and oesophagus, ultimately causing respiratory failure.
With the CID now stepping in, investigators are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the tragedy, review safety protocols at the shooting location and determine whether any negligence contributed to the actor's death.
The case continues to attract widespread attention, with colleagues, family members and fans hoping that the fresh probe will provide answers to lingering questions surrounding the untimely death of one of Bengali television's most popular faces.
With IANS inputs