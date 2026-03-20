Man dies after being trapped in RG Kar elevator; family alleges negligence
Arup Bandopadhyay, from Dum Dum, had come to visit his son admitted to the hospital’s trauma care centre
A pall of grief and anger descended upon R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, after a tragic incident claimed the life of a man who was allegedly trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator within the hospital premises.
The deceased, identified as Arup Bandopadhyay from Dum Dum on Kolkata’s northern fringes, had reportedly come to visit his son, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s trauma care centre. In a cruel twist of fate, what began as a father’s anxious journey to the fifth floor ended in a fatal ordeal. According to grieving relatives, Bandopadhyay became stuck in an elevator that stalled midway, leaving him trapped for over an hour.
Family members allege that during this critical period, no elevator operator or hospital staff arrived to intervene or restore the lift’s functioning. “He remained trapped inside, helpless, with no assistance coming his way,” said one relative, their voice echoing both anguish and disbelief.
As news of the incident spread, emotions spilled over. Relatives and friends gathered within the hospital grounds, staging a protest and accusing the authorities of gross negligence. The atmosphere grew tense, with a heavy police presence deployed from the local Tala police station to manage the situation and persuade the agitating crowd to disperse.
Hospital authorities have assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, though they have yet to provide a clear explanation for how the incident unfolded or what led to the fatal outcome.
The tragedy has once again cast a harsh spotlight on the institution, which has remained mired in controversy in recent times. The hospital had earlier drawn national attention following the horrific rape and murder of a woman doctor on its premises in August 2024, a case that triggered widespread outrage and scrutiny. Subsequent investigations also unearthed allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, further deepening concerns about systemic lapses within the institution.
Against this troubled backdrop, Friday’s incident has reignited questions over safety, accountability, and the human cost of administrative failures — leaving behind a grieving family and a hospital once again under an unforgiving glare.
With IANS inputs
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