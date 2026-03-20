Man dies after being trapped in RG Kar elevator; family alleges negligence

A pall of grief and anger descended upon R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, after a tragic incident claimed the life of a man who was allegedly trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator within the hospital premises.

The deceased, identified as Arup Bandopadhyay from Dum Dum on Kolkata’s northern fringes, had reportedly come to visit his son, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s trauma care centre. In a cruel twist of fate, what began as a father’s anxious journey to the fifth floor ended in a fatal ordeal. According to grieving relatives, Bandopadhyay became stuck in an elevator that stalled midway, leaving him trapped for over an hour.

Family members allege that during this critical period, no elevator operator or hospital staff arrived to intervene or restore the lift’s functioning. “He remained trapped inside, helpless, with no assistance coming his way,” said one relative, their voice echoing both anguish and disbelief.