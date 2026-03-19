From grief to poll battle: BJP to field RG Kar victim’s mother in Panihati
Family had earlier criticised BJP, CBI; claimed Union home minister Amit Shah did not meet them
The mother of the doctor who was murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will reportedly contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati as a BJP candidate, marking a significant shift from the family’s earlier attitude towards the party.
The decision comes despite the family previously expressing dissatisfaction with both the BJP and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the handling of the case. They had also claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah had not met them during the course of the investigation.
Confirming her candidature, the victim’s mother said the decision was taken independently. “It was I who decided yesterday (Wednesday) that I wish to contest as a BJP candidate,” she told Anandabazar.com.
Her entry into electoral politics follows months of public criticism by the family. They had earlier alleged lapses in the CBI probe and named an officer they believed did not pursue the case adequately. The family had also indicated disappointment with the BJP, citing a lack of sustained engagement.
Despite this, she has now chosen to represent the same party. Explaining the decision, she said she believes political intervention is necessary to pursue justice and address broader concerns such as women’s safety. “I want justice for my daughter, and safety for women, especially in workplaces,” she said, adding that she sees the BJP as a viable opposition force.
Within the BJP, the possibility of fielding a member of the victim’s family had been under discussion for some time. However, uncertainty within the family delayed a final decision. Until Wednesday afternoon, the party was expected to field senior leader Anindya (Raju) Banerjee from Panihati.
The situation changed after the victim’s mother conveyed her willingness to contest, prompting the party to revise its candidate selection. The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 144 of the 294 seats, with the remaining names cleared by its Central Election Committee late on Wednesday.
The development has also triggered political reactions. The state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of politicising the case by fielding the victim’s mother. Party leaders alleged that the move seeks to convert a criminal case into an electoral issue.
In Panihati, the TMC has replaced sitting MLA Nirmal Ghosh with his son Tirthankar Ghosh, a municipal councillor, setting up a direct contest between the two parties.
The victim’s father has also expressed frustration over the course of the investigation and the nature of public mobilisation around the case, stating that many protests appeared politically motivated. He reiterated that the family’s primary demand remains justice.
With the Panihati contest now drawing state-wide attention, the candidature adds a new dimension to an already polarised election, raising questions about the intersection of criminal justice and electoral politics.
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