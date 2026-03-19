From grief to poll battle: BJP to field RG Kar victim’s mother in Panihati

The mother of the doctor who was murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will reportedly contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati as a BJP candidate, marking a significant shift from the family’s earlier attitude towards the party.

The decision comes despite the family previously expressing dissatisfaction with both the BJP and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the handling of the case. They had also claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah had not met them during the course of the investigation.

Confirming her candidature, the victim’s mother said the decision was taken independently. “It was I who decided yesterday (Wednesday) that I wish to contest as a BJP candidate,” she told Anandabazar.com.

Her entry into electoral politics follows months of public criticism by the family. They had earlier alleged lapses in the CBI probe and named an officer they believed did not pursue the case adequately. The family had also indicated disappointment with the BJP, citing a lack of sustained engagement.

Despite this, she has now chosen to represent the same party. Explaining the decision, she said she believes political intervention is necessary to pursue justice and address broader concerns such as women’s safety. “I want justice for my daughter, and safety for women, especially in workplaces,” she said, adding that she sees the BJP as a viable opposition force.