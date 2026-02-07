Former RG Kar official Akhtar Ali to surrender before CBI court on Monday
Arrest warrant issued in medical college financial irregularities case
Former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, is set to surrender before a special CBI court on Monday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run institution.
Ali appeared at the court in Kolkata on Saturday after being brought from a hospital in Howrah, where he said he was undergoing treatment. However, as court proceedings had concluded by 12.30 pm, he was unable to formally surrender and was directed to reappear on Monday.
Speaking briefly while entering the court premises, Ali denied the allegations against him, claiming the money in question had been borrowed for his grandfather’s medical treatment. “I am being framed as part of a conspiracy,” he said.
Ali later explained that he had arrived without legal representation and had not informed the court in advance, citing illness and lack of access to his mobile phone. “I did not know the court would close early. I came, but it was unfortunate. The court has asked me to surrender on Monday and I will comply,” he said, adding that he was prepared to face arrest if required.
The arrest warrant was issued on Friday by a special CBI court. Ali had earlier served as the first whistle-blower in the case involving alleged multi-crore financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which also came under intense scrutiny following the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor on the campus in August 2024.
While serving as deputy superintendent, Ali had accused former principal Sandip Ghosh of involvement in the alleged financial misconduct. Acting on his petition, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the matter. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate also launched a parallel probe into the allegations.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines