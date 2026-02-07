Former RG Kar official Akhtar Ali to surrender before CBI court on Monday

Former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, is set to surrender before a special CBI court on Monday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run institution.

Ali appeared at the court in Kolkata on Saturday after being brought from a hospital in Howrah, where he said he was undergoing treatment. However, as court proceedings had concluded by 12.30 pm, he was unable to formally surrender and was directed to reappear on Monday.

Speaking briefly while entering the court premises, Ali denied the allegations against him, claiming the money in question had been borrowed for his grandfather’s medical treatment. “I am being framed as part of a conspiracy,” he said.