Supreme Court declines ‘blanket protection’ for protesting doctors in RG Kar case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it could not issue “blanket orders” shielding doctors participating in protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, warning that such directions would amount to interference in police functioning.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said the matter was being handled in a fragmented manner and indicated it was inclined to transfer all related issues to the Calcutta High Court for consolidated monitoring.

“We are grappling with so many things and there is no end to this. It is easier for the Calcutta High Court to monitor protests. Is it possible for us to monitor protests in Kolkata sitting in Delhi?” the Bench observed.

Responding to submissions by senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the Association of junior and senior doctors, who alleged that protesting doctors were being repeatedly summoned and harassed by the police, the court said it could not restrict police authority. “How can we pass blanket orders protecting doctors? The police has a right to call you,” the Bench said orally.

The court directed Nundy to submit a consolidated table of all matters currently pending before the Calcutta High Court. The case will be heard next after the winter break.