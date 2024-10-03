Medics hold mega protest march on Mahalaya seeking justice for RG Kar victim

Thousands of junior doctors, joined by people from all walks of life, took out a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday, 2 October, demanding justice for a medic who was raped and murdered at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, vowing to continue their protest till the government acted decisively.

The protest march, organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, began at College Street and ended in Esplanade area, marking a fresh escalation of the doctors' ongoing agitation for improved safety measures for healthcare workers.

"We are not in a 'Puja' or 'Utsav' mood, and we will continue protesting on the streets till our sister gets justice. We have chosen this day of Mahalaya to send out this message," said one of the protesters, identifying herself as a colleague of the deceased.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha in the Hindu calendar, heralding the start of Durga Puja celebrations, when devotees invoke Goddess Durga to descend to Earth.

Carrying placards, and national flags, the protesters raised slogans, asserting they would not rest until justice was served.

The march comes amid doctors' 'cease-work' stir in hospitals in protest against the rape and murder of their colleague.

As the rally concluded at Esplanade, leaders of the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front vowed to continue their agitation until the government took definitive action.