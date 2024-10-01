West Bengal junior doctors resume indefinite ‘total cease work’
We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security, says a junior doctors
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday, 1 October, to press the state government on various demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments.
The junior doctors had on 21 September rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest. They were on a "cease work" agitation to protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.
"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI.
"Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," he added.
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant on Monday said the state government was working to strengthen the security measures of the doctors in state-run hospitals and its results would soon be reflected.
The agitating junior doctors should not be impatient, Pant said when asked about the observation of the Supreme Court during hearing of the RG Kar rape and murder case earlier in the day.
The apex court expressed dissatisfaction over "tardy" progress by the West Bengal government in installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate restrooms in medical colleges, and directed the state to complete ongoing work by 15 October.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines